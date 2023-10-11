SC issues notice to Centre over alleged confinement of Rohingya refugees

Plea alleged that continued detention of refugees from Myanmar offends Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:10 am IST
Children of invalid marriages can claim inheritance in parents' properties under Hindu laws: SC
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a plea seeking release of Rohingya refugees allegedly detained in jails and detention centres across the country.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra sought response of the Centre in the matter by November 20.

“Issue notice, returnable on 20.11.2023. Dasti service, in addition, is permitted,” the bench ordered.

MS Education Academy

The plea alleged that continued detention of refugees from Myanmar offends Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The Rohingya people, who have faced exodus from Myanmar seven years ago, fled to different neighboring countries, including India. In August, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had said that repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar is still not safe. Earlier attempts at repatriation failed twice in 2018 and 2019 amid the refugees’ lack of trust in the Myanmar government.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:10 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button