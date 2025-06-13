SC issues notice to Karnataka for ‘ban’ on screening ‘Thug Life’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea challenging Karnataka’s “extra-judicial ban” on the screening of ‘Thug Life’ — a film by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam and superstar Kamal Haasan.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan sought responses of Karnataka’s Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police in the matter and posted the petition for further hearing on Tuesday (June 17).

During the film’s audio launch, Kamal Haasan claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil”, sparking strong reactions in Karnataka.

The writ petition filed by Bengaluru’s M. Mahesh Reddy claimed that despite certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Karnataka government has prevented Thug Life’s theatrical release through oral instructions and police interference.

Also Read SC expresses condolence to families affected by Air India plane crash

Advocate A. Velan, representing the petitioner, contended that such actions amounted to an unconstitutional restriction on free speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The Karnataka government has completely “capitulated” to extremist elements, who were attacking linguistic minorities and calling for the burning of theatres, submitted Velan.

As per the petition, the ban stems from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls, incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities, and a chilling call for a repeat of past anti-Tamil riots.

“This reign of intimidation is a direct, flagrant violation of the Fundamental Rights to Freedom of Speech and Expression (Article 19(1)(a)) and to Practice any Profession (Article 19(1)(g)). More seriously, it is a calculated attack on the secular fabric and public order of the State,” stated the petition.

Following the row over Haasan’s remarks on the origins of the Kannada language, the film’s producer, Raaj Kamal Films International, had petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking protection. However, the Karnataka HC suggested that Kamal Haasan issue an apology, but the actor-politician has refused to do so. As a result of the actor’s refusal to issue an outright apology, the film’s release in Karnataka has been postponed indefinitely.