SC leaves it to Centre to take a call on NEET-MDS 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take a call and decide expeditiously on the representation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024.

The court was hearing the petition seeking to postpone the NEET-MDS 2024 test.

The Centre today apprised the top court that they are looking into the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra opined to wait for some time as it noted that the government is looking into it. The court also expressed its difficulty in extending cut-offs.

The court also viewed that the issue of fixing the cut-off date pertains to the policy domain and hence it would be better to leave the government to take a call.

Thereafter the court asked the Centre to decide on the representation on the matter expeditiously and preferably by one week.

The cut-off date for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery internship is March 31.