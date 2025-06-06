SC notice to KTR over Rs 25,000 cr scam allegation against congress govt

BR Working president KTR
BRS working president KTR

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday, June 6, issued a notice to BRS working president and former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) after his remarks against congress government of corruption.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the petition and issued notices to KTR, seeking his response.

The apex court’s move comes in response to a petition filed by Congress leader Athram Suguna, who challenged a Telangana High Court verdict dismissing an FIR against KTR.

KTR accuses Telangana CM of Rs 2500 cr extortion

The issue stemmed from an FIR  by the Hyderabad police for alleged “objectionable comments” against chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The Hyderabad police filled a case against KTR after he accused Revanth Reddy of extorting Rs 2,500 crore from builders and businessmen in Hyderabad and allegedly giving it to the party’s high command.

KTR also alleged that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. A Telangana Congress Pradesh committee member from Hanamkonda accused KTR of misleading the people without any proof.

The police registered an FIR under sections 505 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

