Telangana High Court quashes criminal case against KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, April 28 quashed a criminal case filed against Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Justice K Lakshman granted relief to the former Telangana minister by faulting the FIR registration process, the investigation, and the charge sheet.

The allegations in the criminal case state that KTR made defamatory comments against chief minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that Reddy had collected Rs 2500 crore from contractors and builders to send to the Congress party high command in Delhi.

After hearing the mater, Justice Lakshman took the police to task for lodging the complaint based on political comments. The Judge observed that the police have abused the process of law.

Also Read Former minister KTR booked by Hyderabad police

The FIR in March 2024 before the Banjara Hills police station stemmed up from a zero FIR filed at Hanumakonda filed by Batthini Srinivas Rao, TPCC member.

Rao’s allegation involved that the wild allegations of KTR against CM Revanth Reddy have damaged the reputation of Congress party, further lowered the stature of a Chief Minister giving wrong signals to the people of Telangana.

Justice Lakshman hearing both sides found no merit in the criminal case and quashed it in a relief to KTR.

KTR booked by Hyderabad police

The issue stemmed from an FIR by the Hyderabad police for alleged “objectionable comments” against chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The Hyderabad police filled a case against KTR after he accused Revanth Reddy of extorting Rs 2,500 crore from builders and businessmen in Hyderabad and allegedly giving it to the party’s high command.

KTR also alleged that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. A Telangana Congress Pradesh committee member from Hanamkonda accused KTR of misleading the people without any proof.

The police registered an FIR under sections 505 (insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

KTR allegedly made the comments at a BRS worker’s meeting at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, March 27.