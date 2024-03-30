Former minister KTR booked by Telangana police

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) was booked by the Telangana police for alleged “objectionable comments” against chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The Hanumkonda police booked a Zero FIR against KTR after he accused Revanth Reddy of extorting Rs 2,500 crore from builders and businessmen in Hyderabad, allegedly given to the party’s high command.

KTR also alleged that Revanth Reddy will join the BJP after the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

The Telangana Congress Pradesh committee member accused KTR of misleading the people without any proof.

KTR allegedly made the comments at a BRS worker’s meet at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, March 27.

KTR primarily targetted Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Malkajgiri Lok Sabha poll candidate Eatala Rajender and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy during his interaction with the region’s party cadres at Telangana Bhavan.

He remarked that Rajender is contesting from Malkajgiri after facing rejection in Huzurabad and Gajwel in the 2023 Assembly polls. He urged Rajender to clarify the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade before seeking votes.

KTR also criticized the BJP for prioritizing corporate loan waivers over farmers’ loans, demanding Rajender’s response to this issue of farm loan waivers before expressing sympathy for state farmers.

Earlier, he reiterated his challenge to chief minister Revanth to contest in Malkajgiri.

He reemphasized that if Revanth Reddy steps down from his chief ministership and decides to enter the electoral fray, he will contest against him in the Lok Sabha elections.

KTR further mocked Revanth Reddy for his “reluctance” to accept the challenge despite holding such a significant position as the chief minister, stating that he “lacks the courage to face a direct challenge.”

He alleged that Revanth Reddy is willing to align with the BJP along with several Congress MLAs after the parliamentary elections, emphasizing his “history of changing allegiances” like ABVP, TDP, and the Congress.

KTR reiterated his allegation that Revanth Reddy’s actions “resemble those of a BJP leader rather than a Congress leader”, stating the chief minister’s stances on BJP and Modi in contrast to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.