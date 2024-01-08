SC order in Bilkis Bano case sends powerful message: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court order striking down the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, adding that the verdict sent a powerful message.

“While her pain is unparalleled, this verdict sends a powerful message: the unwavering commitment to women’s integrity. Justice prevails, every such verdict sets a crucial precedent that our Nation stands with Women,” Kavitha posted on X.

I welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court's reversal of the acquittal ruling for the convicts of Bilkis Bano.



While her pain is unparalleled, this verdict sends a powerful message: the unwavering commitment to women's integrity. Justice prevails, every such verdict sets a crucial… https://t.co/Rdrg6TOFnZ — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 8, 2024

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also reposted her appeal to the Chief Justice of India regarding the case.

In August 2022, she implored the Supreme Court of India to save the nation’s faith in our laws.

Terming the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government as shameful, she had appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and take immediate action.

She had said that decision to release the culprits of heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has tarnished the divinity of the day.

The former MP said the shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens do not lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no woman has to go through what Bilkis Bano suffered.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts, who are out of jail, and also directed them to report to jail authorities within two weeks.