SC order will end ‘bulldozer terror’, ‘jungle raj’: UP opposition leaders

Lucknow: With the Supreme Court applying brakes on bulldozer action, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday hoped the “terror” of bulldozer will definitely end now while Congress’ Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai said the verdict will end “jungle raj” in the state.

The Samajwadi Party also hailed the SC decision and said the “bulldozer action” was “totally unjust, unfair, unconstitutional and illegal”.

UP cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also welcomed the court’s order.

On the SC’s directive for action against officials involved in illegal bulldozer action, Rajbhar said, “The court’s orders will be followed. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them.”

Their reactions came as the Supreme Court laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.

“After today’s decision of the honourable Supreme Court regarding bulldozer demolitions and the related strict guidelines, it should be expected that UP and other state governments will manage public interest and welfare properly and smoothly and the terror of bulldozers will definitely end now,” Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट के बुलडोजर विध्वंसों से जुड़े आज के फैसले व तत्सम्बंधी कड़े दिशा-निर्देशों के बाद यह उम्मीद की जानी चाहिए कि यूपी व अन्य राज्य सरकारें जनहित व जनकल्याण का सही व सुचारू रूप से प्रबंधन करेंगी और बुलडोजर का छाया आतंक अब जरूर समाप्त होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 13, 2024

UP Congress chief Rai told PTI: “We welcome the apex court’s decision. Hopefully this decision will end the jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh”.

The Samajwadi Party’s media cell took to social media, noting the apex court has made very strong comments on the bulldozer action and has warned the governments and reprimanded the officials

“The bulldozer action is totally unjust, unfair, unconstitutional and illegal,” the SP’s media cell posted on X.

“BJP governments should stop doing injustice in the name of law and justice. Bulldozers put not just one person but the whole family on the streets and even innocent people become scapegoats,” it said.

“This decision is a tight slap on the face of incompetent, useless, highly corrupt people who run the government/power by considering themselves as God’s incarnation. Hopefully, those responsible must have felt and heard the sound of the slap,” it added. Rajbhar, whose party SBSP is an ally of the ruling BJP, said the top court’s decision was welcome.

“The government never demolishes anyone’s personal property. Bulldozer is run on illegal occupation on public properties. It was the high court’s decision, we do not do it on our own,” Rajbhar told reporters.

“Even if the poor are settled on encroached land, we do not remove them until providing them with alternative residence. The opposition is making hue and cry. Those illegally occupying land are made to vacate and the action is not taken on anyone’s personal property,” he added.

Asked about the court’s scathing observations, Rajbhar, who is the minister for Panchayati Raj, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, said the houses which have been demolished were not built on private properties but on land belonging to the railways, forest department etc.

He also slammed the previous governments of SP and BSP in the state.