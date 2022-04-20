SC orders status-quo on demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

On Tuesday, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) sought help from the police to maintain law and order on April 20 and April 21 to take action on alleged illegal construction owned by riot accused in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. This comes days after the violence in the area.

अमित शाह और भाजपा दिल्ली के शांति पूर्वक माहौल को ख़राब करना चाहती है, MCD का इस्तेमाल कर अब जहांगीरपुरी में एंक्रोच्मेंट के नाम पर बुलडोज़र चलाने और एक ख़ास समुदाय को प्रताड़ित करने का नया फ़रमान जारी कर दिया गया है।

— Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 19, 2022

Earlier, in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, governments have deployed bulldozers to raze Muslim houses.

Delhi BJP, AAP spar over the drive

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between BJP and the AAP over use of bulldozers to remove encroachment in Jahangirpuri.

While the BJP blamed AAP for giving religious colour to the drive, the latter said that an order has been issued to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment.

Welcoming the decision of MCD, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said: “People like Amanatullah Khan and Asaduddin Owaisi trying to give it religious colour. But no one is above law. In an early morning tweet, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP want to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi in the month of Ramzan by using MCD.

“A new order has been issued to use bulldozers in Jahangirpuri to harass a particular community in the name of encroachment. Atmosphere of the whole country will spoil from this,” Khan said.