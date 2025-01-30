Supreme Court overturns PG medical seats reservations

New Delhi: In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29, held that domicile-based reservation in postgraduate medical courses by a state was unconstitutional.

A three-judge bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and S V N Bhatti said if such a reservation was permitted, it would be an invasion of the fundamental rights of several students.

“We are all domiciled in the territory of India. We are all residents of India. Our common bond as citizens and residents of one country gives us the right not only to choose our residence anywhere in India but also gives us the right to carry on trade and business or a profession anywhere in India,” the bench said.

It went on, “It also gives us the right to seek admission in educational institutions across India. The benefit of ‘reservation’ in educational institutions including medical colleges to those who reside in a particular state can be given to a certain degree only in MBBS courses.”

The apex court held that considering the importance of specialist doctors in PG medical course reservation on the basis of “residence” would be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

“If such a reservation is permitted then it would be an invasion of the fundamental rights of several students, who are being treated unequally simply for the reasons that they belong to a different state in the Union. This would be a violation of the equality clause in Article 14 of the Constitution and would amount to a denial of equality before the law,” the bench said.

The top court said the state quota seats, apart from a reasonable number of institution-based reservations, have to be filled strictly on the basis of merit in all India examination.

The judgement came on a reference made by a division bench which raised certain questions arising during the hearing of appeals against a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision in relation to admissions in Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.

The High Court held invalid certain provisions made by the medical college.

The process of admission to the PG medical course in the college started on March 28, 2019, and it had 64 PG seats in its state quota.

The seats falling under the state quota were reserved either for the “residents” of Chandigarh or those who did their MBBS from the same college.

The top court said of the 64 seats to be filled by the state, 32 seats could have been filled on the basis of institutional preference.

“But the other 32 seats earmarked as UT Chandigarh pool were wrongly filled on the basis of residence, and we uphold the findings of the high court on this crucial aspect,” it said.

The apex court clarified the declaration of impermissibility of residence-based reservation in PG courses would not affect the reservations already granted; to students undergoing PG courses or those already passed out in the present case from Government Medical College, Chandigarh.

Harish Rao expresses concern over SC verdict

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday expressed concerns over the Supreme Court verdict on ending the reservation in Post Graduate Medical seats in Telangana. He urged the Telangana government to approach the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court and called upon Union ministers and BJP MPs to exert pressure on the Central Government in this regard.

The former Telangana health minister said that the state government must pass a resolution in the Assembly for local reservations in PG seats and work with other southern states to collectively consider pressuring the union government for a constitutional amendment if necessary.

“Students from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh will face similar challenges due to the ruling,” Rao remarked.

He further said that with no local reservations, Telangana’s investment in medical education would not yield benefits for local students, exacerbating shortages of healthcare professionals and services.