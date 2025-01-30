Harish Rao urges Telangana govt to clear retirement benefit dues

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday, January 30 urged the Telangana government to clear retirement benefit dues for people.

Rao said that nearly 8,000 government employees who retired in March 2024 are struggling financially due to unavailability not receiving benefits like PF, gratuity, LIC, commutation, surrender leave.

He held the Congress government for the hardships faced by the retired government employees; The lack of minimum response from the government even after months is a testament to the harshness shown by the Revanth Reddy government towards employees and teachers.

“Is this the respect the government gives to employees and teachers who have served the people for 30 years? Doesn’t this government understand their grievances?,” the former Telangana finance minister asked in a post an X.

రిటైర్మెంట్ బెనిఫిట్స్ ఇవ్వకుండా విశ్రాంత ఉద్యోగులు, ఉపాధ్యాయులు అరిగోస పడుతుంటే కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం మొద్దు నిద్ర నటిస్తుండటం దుర్మార్గం.



30 ఏళ్ల పాటు ప్రజలకు సేవలందించిన ఉద్యోగులకు, ఉపాధ్యాయులకు ప్రభుత్వం ఇచ్చే గౌరవం ఇదేనా? వారి ఆవేదన ఈ ప్రభుత్వానికి అర్థం కాదా?



2024 మార్చి… pic.twitter.com/qJDpj9jFIp — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) January 30, 2025

The Siddipet MLA further said that the BRS would take up the issues face by retired government employees and hold a protest if the benefits aren’t granted.