Hyderabad man dies in trailer truck crash in USA’s Iowa

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man lost his life in USA’s Plymouth County in Iowa state, in a semi-trailer truck crash on Tuesday at noon, January 28.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Wajid, 28, was a resident of Chicago and was working as a truck driver.

According to local reports, the fatal truck collision occurred at the intersection of K-18 and C-12 highways, as he failed to stop, and crashed into a grain trailer.

A seriously injured Wajid was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries

Sparks from the trailer truck crash, which occurred at a rural junction, led to nearby fields catching fire.

The deceased Hyderabad man was an active member of the Congress Party and had been working in the NRI Minority Congress Committee, Somajiguda division. He had previously worked as the general secretary of Khairatabad Youth Congress.

Hyderabad man shot dead in US

Earlier on January 20, a man from Hyderabad was shot dead in an open fire in the United States (US). The incident took place in Washington, DC.

The man was identified as Ravi Teja, who died when unidentified assailants opened fire. As per details, Ravi Teja hailed from Green Hills Colony, Road Number 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chaitanyapuri Police Station in Hyderabad.

In March 2022, the man was a student who had moved to the US from Hyderabad to pursue a Master’s degree. After completing his studies, he was searching for a job.

Though the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, it has left Ravi Teja’s family in deep shock and mourning.