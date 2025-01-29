Meerpet murder: Ex-armyman remanded to judicial custody till Feb 11

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy district court on Wednesday, January 29 remanded former army personnel to judicial custody until February 11 in connection with the murder of his wife, Madhavi.

The accused, Gurumurthy has been moved to Charlapalli central prison after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Meerpet murder case details

On January 18, the mother of the missing woman, Kuppala Subbamma lodged a complaint at Meerpet Police Station, reporting that her daughter, Madhavi had been missing since January 16. She explained that Madhavi had left her home after a quarrel with her husband.

Based on the complaint, police began investigating the case and found vital clues in CCTV footage from the couple’s house. The footage showed that the accused and his wife had entered their home on January 15. However, no evidence of Madhavi leaving the house afterwards which led the police to suspect foul play.

Took inspiration from popular OTT

The accused revealed that on January 16, after an argument with his wife, he violently slapped her, causing her to fall against the wall. In a fit of rage, he strangled her until she lost consciousness leading to her death.

He then watched the popular OTT black-comedy thriller ‘Sookshmadarshini’ and planned Madhavi’s murder by taking cues from it.

To conceal the crime, the accused mutilated his wife’s body, cutting it into pieces and attempting to destroy the remains. He boiled and burned the parts, crushed the bones, and disposed of them in the toilet. Any remaining remnants were discarded in the trash bin.

Based on the confession, a case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 ( Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 85 (cruelty towards a woman ) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).