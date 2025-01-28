Meerpet murder: Rachakonda police arrest ex-armyman for killing wife

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old former army man who killed his wife and cooked her remains in a bucket with an electric heater was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, January 28. The Meerpet police have seized several items from the murder scene including a stove, knife, roller, water heater and clothing items.

The accused has been identified as Gurumurthy, a resident of Jillelaguda. He reportedly voluntarily retired from the army and has been working as a security guard on an outsourcing basis at the DRDO in Kanchanbagh. He was married to Venkata Madhavi 13 years ago and the couple have two children.

Meerpet murder case details

On January 18, the mother of the missing woman, Kuppala Subbamma lodged a complaint at Meerpet Police Station, reporting that her daughter, Madhavi had been missing since January 16. She explained that Madhavi had left her home after a quarrel with her husband.

Based on the complaint, police began investigating the case and found vital clues in CCTV footage from the couple’s house. The footage showed that the accused and his wife had entered their home on January 15. However, no evidence of Madhavi leaving the house afterwards which led the police to suspect foul play.

On January 28, police took the accused into custody for questioning. During the investigation, he confessed to the crime.

Took inspiration from popular OTT

The accused revealed that on January 16, after an argument with his wife, he violently slapped her, causing her to fall against the wall. In a fit of rage, he strangled her until she lost consciousness leading to her death.

He then watched the popular OTT black-comedy thriller ‘Sookshmadarshini’ and planned Madhavi’s murder by taking cues from it.

To conceal the crime, the accused mutilated his wife’s body, cutting it into pieces and attempting to destroy the remains. He boiled and burned the parts, crushed the bones, and disposed of them in the toilet. Any remaining remnants were discarded in the trash bin.

Based on the confession, a case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 ( Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 85 (cruelty towards a woman ) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)