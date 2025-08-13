SC stays appointment of 2 Telangana MLCs under Governor’s quota

Hyderabad: In a major political turn of events, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 13, stayed the appointments of Professor M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as Members of the Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota.

According to local reports, the top court issued the directive in response to petitions moved by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana, who had questioned the validity of the state government’s January 2024 nominations.

According to them, the appointments were against well-settled norms that govern nominations under the Governor’s quota, reserved for persons of outstanding work in the fields of literature, science, art, and social service.

While Kodandaram is a political analyst and president of Telangana Jana Samithi, and Amer Ali Khan is the News Editor of the Urdu newspaper The Siasat Daily.

Telangana HC quashes nomination

This decision is the culmination of a long-drawn legal fight. In March 2024, the Telangana High Court quashed the state government’s nominations and the Governor’s previous rejection of the nominees of the BRS. The Supreme Court, however, stayed that order in August 2024, keeping Kodandaram and Khan in office until the final judgment.

The Supreme Court has now determined the case in favour of the petitioners, ruling the two appointments to be invalid. The court has scheduled the next hearing in related proceedings for September 17, 2025.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)