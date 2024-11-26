SC quashes housing societies’ land allotments in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has canceled several land allotments made to housing societies within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The ruling, delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, impacts allotments granted to public representatives, government officials, and journalists, among others.

The court directed the State of Telangana to refund the amounts deposited by the affected societies and their members, including interest. The judgment also voided lease deeds executed by the state in favor of these societies.

Key judgment details

The Supreme Court upheld an appeal by Prof. Keshav Rao Jadhav challenging a 2010 Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment. It dismissed appeals filed by the State of Telangana, cooperative societies, and their members.

The ruling invalidates several Government Orders (G.O.Ms.) that classified MPs, MLAs, state officers, judges, and journalists as a special category eligible for land allotments at basic rates. These include G.O.Ms. Nos. 243 and 244 (dated February 28, 2005) and G.O.Ms. Nos. 419, 420, 422 to 425, and 551 (issued in March 2008). The court found these orders violated Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which ensures equality before the law.

Refund and compensation

The court ordered the state to refund all deposits made by the societies, including stamp duty, registration fees, and development charges, along with interest not exceeding the Reserve Bank of India’s applicable rates. These refunds will be calculated based on certified account books verified through income tax returns.

The bench clarified that earlier interim directions now merge with the final judgment and instructed all parties to comply.

Impact on land allocation

The ruling allows the State of Telangana to handle the affected lands as per law while respecting the observations of the judgment. This decision has cast uncertainty over the legal status of plots allotted to members of societies such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Journalist Housing Society.

Notably, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently distributed documents to beneficiaries of the Journalist Housing Society at an event in September. However, the Supreme Court’s judgment raises questions about the transparency and legality of such allocations.

Allottees, including journalists and government officials, now face uncertainty about their claims, highlighting the need for clarity and accountability in state land allocation policies.