SC recognises right to marry for transgenders in same-sex marriage verdict

The Supreme Court said that intersex persons who identify as a man or a woman and seek to enter into a heterosexual marriage would also have a right to marry.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 8:17 pm IST
SC recognises right to marry for transgenders in same-sex marriage verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a marriage entered into by a transgender person is in the nature of a heterosexual relationship and must be recognised by the law.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship like a cis-male or cis-female, a union between a transwoman and a transman, or a transwoman and a cisman, or a transman and a ciswoman can be registered under Marriage laws,” said a constitution Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

It said that a transgender man has the right to marry a cisgender woman under the laws governing marriage in the country, including personal laws.

MS Education Academy

“Similarly, a transgender woman has the right to marry a cisgender man. A transgender man and a transgender woman can also marry,” it added.

Also Read
Same-sex marriage: No legal recognition from SC, leaves it to Parliament

The Supreme Court said that intersex persons who identify as a man or a woman and seek to enter into a heterosexual marriage would also have a right to marry.

During the hearing, the Centre government asserted that marriage must only be between ‘biological’ men and ‘biological’ women. However, the written submissions of the Attorney General, the highest officer of the Centre, stated that: “The issues relating to transgender persons arising out of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 stand on a different footing and can be addressed without reference to the Special Marriage Act.”

In 2019, Madras High Court had ordered registration of marriage between a man and a woman – who happened to be transgender. The High Court had said that the term “bride” in the Hindu Marriage Act cannot have a static and immutable meaning and that statutes must be interpreted in light of the legal system in its present form.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 17th October 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button