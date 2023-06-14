SC refuses to entertain plea for registration of FIR for hate speeches in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to prevent a mahapanchayat’ called by Hindu outfits in Uttarakhand and registration of an FIR against hate speeches allegedly targeting members of a particular community.

The ‘mahapanchayat’ is slated to take place on Thursday.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah asked advocate Sharukh Alam to avail remedy available in law and granted her liberty to approach the high court or any other authority concerned.

“We are not short circuiting the legal process. There is a high court and district administration, you can approach them. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government, why do you think no action will be taken if matter is brought to its notice. You should have faith in the high court”, the bench said.

Alam stated that posters and letters have been written asking members of a particular community to leave Uttarkashi and despite their being a continuing mandamus in the matter of hate speeches that police have to register an FIR suo motu, no action has been taken.

Also Read Uttarakhand: Section 144 imposed in Roorkee village after locals clash with police

“The material suggests that FIR needs to be registered under UAPA. A mahapanchayat is scheduled to be held on June 15 and they have given an ultimatum to district administration to remove members of a particular community by June 15”, Alam said and urged the bench to look into the material before the court.

Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of Uttarkashi district after two men, one of them Muslim, allegedly tried to abduct a Hindu girl on May 26.

Subsequently, posters were pasted by unidentified people on shops owned by Muslims, asking them to leave the town before a ‘mahapanchayat’ called by Hindu organisations in Purola or face consequences.