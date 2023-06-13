Uttarakhand: Section 144 imposed in Roorkee village after locals clash with police

Roorkee: Nearly half a dozen police personnel were injured during a clash that broke out at Belra village in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on Monday evening, over an alleged murder of a person there.

The incident prompted district administration authorities to issue prohibitory orders under Cr PC Section 144 and deploy security forces in the entire village area to bring the situation under control.

Some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the police teams, leaving nearly half a dozen personnel injured.

Visual during the clash (Photo/ANI)

A few vehicles were also allegedly set on fire, forcing police to use force and use tear gas to disperse the mob.

“More than 24 people have been arrested so far,” the police said.

According to officials, the matter pertains to the death of a person in Belra village. The villagers were not satisfied with the investigation done in the case and alleged that the person was murdered but nothing as such has been found in the investigation.

The police, however, is suspecting a “conspiracy” behind the incident, and have initiated a probe into the same.

SSP Haridwar Ajay Singh told ANI, “One person had died and they (villagers) are alleging that the person was murdered but nothing was found in the investigation.”

“Some miscreants pelted stones at the police today. More than 24 people have been arrested. It seems (attack on police) was done under a conspiracy,” Singh said while adding that an investigation is being done.

“The situation is under control, and we are further looking into the matter,” he added. More details are awaited.