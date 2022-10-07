SC registrar appointed during ex-CJI’s tenure repatriated to All India Radio

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Supreme Court Registrar Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, who was appointed in the rank of Additional Registrar during the tenure of former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has been repatriated to the All India Radio, sources said on Saturday.

Suryadevara, who was earlier a joint director at Prasar Bharati, was handling media related work in the CJI’s office during Justice Ramana’s tenure as the head of the judiciary.

Sources in the apex court said he was repatriated to his parent cadre on September 30.

During Ramana’s tenure, Suryadevara was promoted to the rank of Registrar.

The reason for revoking Ramana’s decision and repatriating Suryadevara to Prasar Bharati was not immediately known.

Justice Ramana became the 48th CJI on April 24 last year and retired on August 26 this year.

He was succeeded by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on August 27. The incumbent CJI is due to retire on November 8, 2022.

