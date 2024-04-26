SC rejects pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected petitions seeking 100 percent verification of votes cast on Electronic Voting Machines with paper slips generated through the VVPAT method.

The apex court also rejects the prayers of petitioners to return to ballot paper voting.

The two-judge bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta delivered a unanimous verdict.

Supreme Court says it’s has given two directions — one direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and they should be stored at least for a period of 45 days.

Second direction issued by the apex court is there will be option for candidates to get the microcontroller program of EVMs to be checked by a team of engineers after the declaration of results, such a request to be made by the candidate within seven days after the declaration of results.