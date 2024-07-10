SC reserves verdict on PIL alleging rise in child marriages in country

The Centre claimed there was a significant decrease in child marriages in the country.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a PIL of an NGO which alleged a rise in child marriages in the country and non-implementation of the relevant statute in “letter and spirit”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from the counsel of the petitioner, ‘Society for Enlightenment and Voluntary Action’, and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, before reserving the verdict.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to file a status report detailing steps taken by it to execute the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

