SC says no to BRS MLA Malla Reddy’s bid to halt Jeedimetla land survey

Apex court notes survey in Jeedimetla was completed as per HC orders; grants liberty to Malla Reddy family to challenge proceedings under law.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2026 9:14 am IST|   Updated: 25th February 2026 9:46 am IST
TRS leader Malla Reddy who is under CBI scanner may join BJP, allege his detractors
Photo: Twitter/ @chmallareddy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 24, refused to intervene in a land survey dispute concerning 1.29 acres in Jeedimetla village of Quthbullapur mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, involving BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the MLA from Malkajgiri.

A bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria declined to grant relief, noting that the survey had already been completed in compliance with directions issued by the Telangana High Court. The court observed that, at this stage, no interference was warranted.

The dispute centres on rival claims over portions of the land, including 33 guntas asserted by a software employee. Malla Reddy, his son Ch Mahender Reddy, and Rajasekhar Reddy have claimed ownership of the property and opposed the survey, citing a pending civil dispute over title and possession.

HC orders

Earlier, a single judge of the Telangana High Court had allowed authorities to proceed with the survey. The family’s appeal against that order was dismissed by a division bench on February 2, which refused to stall the process.

Challenging the division bench ruling, the family approached the Supreme Court seeking to quash the High Court’s order and halt the survey.

During the hearing, the apex court took note of the fact that the survey had already been carried out pursuant to the High Court’s directions. Consequently, it declined to interfere with the impugned orders.

SC allows petitioners to challenge survey proceedings

However, the Supreme Court granted liberty to the petitioners to challenge the survey proceedings separately if they believe the exercise was not conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Survey and Settlement Act. With this observation, the matter was disposed of.

