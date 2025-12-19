SC sets aside HC order on driver recruitment in Telangana police

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has overturned a Telangana High Court ruling concerning the recruitment of 325 driver posts in the Telangana Police Transport Organisation and the State Disaster Response and Fire Services department.

The apex court directed that the recruitment process be completed within three months.

A division bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice SVN Bhatti delivered the verdict on Thursday while hearing an appeal filed by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) challenging the High Court’s earlier order, which was in favour of certain candidates.

Two notifications issued by recruitment board

The controversy stemmed from two notifications issued by the recruitment board on April 5 and May 20, 2022, which prescribed specific educational qualifications and required candidates to possess a valid driving license that had been continuously active for at least two years.

Based on these rules, a skill test was conducted on March 2 and 24, 2023, followed by a written exam on April 2, 2023.

Candidates who did not have a driving license valid continuously for two years as of the notification date were not allowed to take the tests, leading them to challenge the eligibility condition before the High Court.

Division Bench ruling

On October 3, 2023, a division bench of the Telangana High Court ruled that under Section 15 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, applicants are allowed to renew their driving license either within one year before or one year after its expiry. The court held that such candidates should be permitted to participate in the recruitment process.

However, the recruitment board appealed the decision before the Supreme Court on March 6, 2024, arguing that under the amended law, while the renewal period allows flexibility, the renewed license is valid only from the date of renewal, not retroactively from the date of expiry.

Therefore, a gap in validity cannot be considered as continuous possession of a driving license for two years.

SC sets aside Telangana HC order

Agreeing with this interpretation, the Supreme Court bench set aside the Telangana High Court order and directed that the pending recruitment process be concluded within three months in accordance with the original terms of the notification.