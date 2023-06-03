SC stays Allahabad HC’s order to determine if rape survivor is ‘mangalik’

The Supreme Court of India stayed an Allahabad High Court’s May 23 order that directed the Head of Lucknow University’s Astrology Department to decide if an alleged rape survivor is ‘mangalik‘ or not.

According to a LiveLaw report, the rape survivor had alleged that she was cheated by the accused on the pretext of marriage.

The accused and the rape survivor met through a matrimonial site. They developed a friendship which soon turned into a physical relationship.

However, the accused soon turned hostile when the woman demanded they be married. He stated she was a “mangalik” as the reason to deny marriage.

The accused was arrested under rape charges. He had applied for bail at the Allahabad high Court stating his reasons.

The high court directed the Head of Lucknow University’s Astrology Department to ascertain whether the rape survivor was a mangalik or not.

However, on Saturday, the Supreme Court took suo motu and later stayed the HC’s order.

The apex court observed that while deciding a bail plea, court cannot enter into the realm of astrology which are private matters of an individual.

The apex court said, “We say nothing on merits. We stay the operation and effect of the order. The matter would be taken up by the high court in next date of listing and shall be dealt on merits.”

(With inputs from IANS)