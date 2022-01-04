SC stays bail of accused in cop’s killing amid cow slaughter protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the bail granted to an accused in the 2018 alleged mob lynching incident at Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, which led to the death of a policeman.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh said: “The matter is quite serious where under the pretext of the cow slaughter, a police officer has been lynched. Prima facie, it is a case of people taking law into their own hand.”

The top court’s observation came as it stayed the bail granted to accused Yogeshraj.

The bench noted that it appears that even the charges have not been framed and there is thus no question of even examining the independent witnesses. “At this stage, while one of the accused Lokendra.. is in custody, other accused who has been enlarged on bail is Yogeshrajaaand 10457/2019, filed by the wife of the deceased police officer,” it said.

In the order, the top court said: “We are of the view that Yogeshraj should be asked to surrender within a period of seven days from today and thus to that extent, the impugned orders granting him bail are stayed. We call for a report from the trial court, Bulandshahr as to how much time do, they need to frame the charges and to record the testimonies of the independent witnesses. List after three weeks.”

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Yogeshraj to maintain parity with other co-accused who had been enlarged on bail.

The top court order came on a plea filed by Rajni Singh, wife of Inspector Subodh Singh, who was assaulted by a mob and shot dead.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Pranjal Kishore who argued that the accused instigated the incident of mob violence that claimed the life of the police officer.