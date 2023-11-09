SC stays execution of non-bailable warrant issued against Surjewala

New Delhi The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that non-bailable warrant issued against Congress national Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will not be immediately executed.

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud granted a period of four weeks to the senior Congress political leader to approach the trial court for cancellation of non-bailable warrant issued in relation to an FIR registered against Surjewala in 2000.

Also Read Abhishek Banerjee reaches ED office to face questioning in Bengal school job case

The bench said that the warrant will not be executed for a period of next five weeks.