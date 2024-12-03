SC subcategorization in Telangana: One man commission to begin district tour

Hyderabad: A one-man commission has been established in Telangana to study the subcategorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and will begin its district tour starting Wednesday.

The commission, led by Dr. Shameem Akhtar, a retired judge of the Telangana High Court, will commence its visit from Sangareddy district.

During this tour, the commission aims to thoroughly examine all aspects related to the sub-classification and will consider grievances presented to them.

Dr. Akhtar emphasized that they will compile a report for the government based on their findings and the representations received during their visits.

On Monday, representatives from various communities, including Malas, Madigas, Jangams, Chindus, Beda Budaga Jangams, Bindlas, Mangus, Arundhatiyas, and Mitha Ayyalwars met with Dr. Akhtar at the commission’s office in B.R.K. Bhavan.

They shared their opinions on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and expressed concerns regarding injustices faced in securing reservations for education and employment due to their communities’ socio-economic backwardness.

Notably, representatives from the Chindu community showcased their traditional art form of Bhagatam during this meeting, highlighting their cultural heritage while advocating for their rights within the reservation framework.