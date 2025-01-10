SC subclassification: MRPS hold massive rally in Hyderabad on Feb 7

In preparation for the event, MRPS held a roundtable meeting with student leaders from Osmania University on Thursday to rally support.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th January 2025 9:33 am IST
Telangana: MRPS chief slams Cong for no LS poll candidates from Madiga community
MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga.

Hyderabad: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has announced a large-scale cultural demonstration scheduled for February 7 in Hyderabad, demanding the immediate implementation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation classification.

The “Vela Gonthulu- Lakshala Dappulu” event aims to mobilize thousands of participants to voice their demands.

Manda Krishna Madiga, the founder and president of MRPS, stated that the demonstration is a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on SC reservation classification and aims to pressure the government for swift action.

He expressed concern that some groups are obstructing the classification process, which is essential for ensuring equitable benefits for all SC sub-castes.

In preparation for the event, MRPS held a roundtable meeting with student leaders from Osmania University on Thursday to rally support.

During this meeting, Madiga reiterated the urgency of implementing the Supreme Court’s decision and called for solidarity among community members.

The organization has been advocating for SC reservation classification since 1994, arguing that proper categorization will enhance access to education, employment, and welfare programs for marginalized communities within the SC category.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th January 2025 9:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button