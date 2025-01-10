SC subclassification: MRPS hold massive rally in Hyderabad on Feb 7

Hyderabad: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has announced a large-scale cultural demonstration scheduled for February 7 in Hyderabad, demanding the immediate implementation of the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation classification.

The “Vela Gonthulu- Lakshala Dappulu” event aims to mobilize thousands of participants to voice their demands.

Manda Krishna Madiga, the founder and president of MRPS, stated that the demonstration is a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on SC reservation classification and aims to pressure the government for swift action.

He expressed concern that some groups are obstructing the classification process, which is essential for ensuring equitable benefits for all SC sub-castes.

In preparation for the event, MRPS held a roundtable meeting with student leaders from Osmania University on Thursday to rally support.

During this meeting, Madiga reiterated the urgency of implementing the Supreme Court’s decision and called for solidarity among community members.

The organization has been advocating for SC reservation classification since 1994, arguing that proper categorization will enhance access to education, employment, and welfare programs for marginalized communities within the SC category.