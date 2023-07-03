SC to hear Delhi govt plea against Centre Ordinance Bill tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear the Delhi Government’s plea challenging the Centre’s Ordinance Bill on Tuesday. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will hear the case.

On May 11, the Supreme Court passed an order that enabled the AAP-run Delhi Government to make administer civil servants, and their transfers, thus limiting the role of the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

According to the apex court, the order will create a balance between the Union and Delhi governments.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority allows the Delhi government to control over transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi barring the police, land and public sector that still comes under the Central Government.

But tables turned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 19 when the ordinance was promulgated by the President of India thus bringing the control back into the LG’s hands.

Since then, the Aam Aadmi Party has been ferociously opposing the move by seeking the support of major political parties, including Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Communist Party (Marxist), Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga against the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.