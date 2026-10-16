SC to hear plea alleging Rahul Gandhi assaulted pregnant journo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application alleging that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, assaulted a pregnant journalist during the INDIA bloc’s October 12 march to the court premises.

Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, also the spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which said it would be heard either on October 26 or October 27.

According to Bhatia, the application concerns “disturbing allegations” made by a pregnant journalist, who said Gandhi physically assaulted and pushed her during the march, which resulted in injuries.

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Earlier, on Thursday, October 15, the advocate had referred to the alleged assault while the apex court was hearing multiple pleas relating to the ongoing protest, including the treatment of journalists by the Delhi Police. The bench, however, said it could not take an oral application and that it should be filed separately.

“Lady journalist pushed by LoP Rahul Gandhi; she was 2 months pregnant. I have a report. What am I urging? Cognisance of this news should also be taken. Lady journalist because she is reporting against him…selective outrage, nothing else. Why should cognisance not be taken of Rahul Gandhi pushing her?” Bhatia said on Thursday.

“Not taking suo motu of an oral submission. File petition, will like to examine,” said Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

In a post on X, Bhatia said the seriousness of these allegations demands an impartial inquiry, preservation of CCTV footage, investigation in accordance with law and accountability wherever responsibility is established.

On October 12, Gandhi and several prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by their supporters, reached the Supreme Court to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The national capital has witnessed several protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

The top court on Thursday issued notices to Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the Congress party and others on a plea against the October 12 march.