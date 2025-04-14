SC to hear tree felling case in Kancha Gachibowli on Apr 16

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 16 a matter in which it had asked the Telangana government to explain the “compelling urgency” for clearing a large tree cover on a land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli forest, the apex court on April 3 directed that until further orders, no activity of any sort, except the protection of the trees already existing there, shall be undertaken by the state or any authority.

According to the top court’s cause list of April 16, the matter is slated to come up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The apex court took cognisance of the matter after it was brought to its notice by senior advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae in forest-related matters.

SC seeks answers, passes interim order on Kancha Gachibowli

The bench perused an interim report submitted by the registrar (judicial) of the Telangana High Court, which said a large number of small and medium-sized trees and some big trees were being destroyed.

“The report of the registrar (judicial) of the High Court of Telangana, as well as photographs sent by him, depict an alarming picture. A huge number of trees are being felled, and apart from that, huge machinery is being deployed, which has already destroyed an area of around 100 acres,” the bench said in its April 3 order.

It said the report also found that a certain number of peacocks, deer and birds were also seen in the area.

“These are, prima facie, indications that there existed a forest inhabited by the wild animals,” the bench said.

It directed the chief secretary of Telangana to answer several of its questions, including whether the state obtained the Environmental Impact Assessment certificate for such developmental activities there.

The bench asked whether requisite permission from the forest authorities or any other local statutes was obtained for felling the trees.

The apex court had also asked the central empowered committee to visit the site in question and submit its report before April 16.

Students of the University of Hyderabad were protesting against the state government’s plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the university.

The student groups and environmental activists have voiced opposition to the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns.