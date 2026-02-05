SC upholds Telangana HC order cancelling Raidurg land to IAMC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has upheld the Telangana High Court’s decision to cancel the allotment of land and financial assistance granted to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) by the previous BRS government.

A division bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and S V N Bhatti dismissed the special leave petitions filed by IAMC, refusing to interfere with the High Court’s earlier judgment that set aside the government order related to the land allotment.

The case pertains to G.O. Ms. No. 126 dated December 26, 2021, through which 3.70 acres of land in Raidurg village of Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district was allotted to IAMC. Along with the land, the government had also extended financial assistance of Rs 3 crore to the institution.

In June 2025, the Telangana High Court quashed the allotment while disposing of public interest litigations that challenged the government orders.

The court observed that the land was allotted without assessing or collecting its market value, which violated established norms. It further noted that IAMC was not registered as a company at the time when the land was allotted.