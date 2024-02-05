Scam alert: Dubai airport warns of pages claiming to sell lost luggage

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a scam alert warning to passengers about fake social media pages claiming to sell lost luggage.

Instagram and Facebook pages, claiming to be associated with the Dubai airport, have been offering lost pieces of luggage for sale at prices as low as Dirhams 8 (Rs 180)

“Ready to save money? We decided to sell our lost luggage instead of throwing it away. So we are selling suitcases for only 8 AED. Phones, laptops, jewellery, money – and other cool surprises – are often found inside suitcases. Order lost luggage right now and find your prize inside the suitcase,” one of the posts made by the fake account read.

“Suitcases that have been in storage for over a year are to be recycled. The airport doesn’t want to pay the concession fee for the next quarter and is selling the remaining lost luggage in storage,” another post claimed.

Taking to X, the Dubai airport said, “We’ve spotted fake profiles claiming to sell lost luggage on Facebook and Instagram, and we want you to know that it’s not us!.”

“We’re here for takeoffs, not rip-offs. So, if you see any suspicious bargains, stay sharp and don’t click on them.”

🚨 Scam alert 🚨

We've spotted fake profiles claiming to sell lost luggage on Facebook and Instagram, and we want you to know that it's not us! 🧳 🚫



We’re here for takeoffs, not rip-offs 😉 So, if you see any suspicious bargains, stay sharp and don’t click on them ❌ pic.twitter.com/c4S7onhgJv — DXB (@DXB) February 1, 2024

From September 2023 to January 2024, an average of 2.7 million bags were transported monthly from DXB to 140 global destinations.

According to dnata, DXB handled over 82 million bags in 2022 at its three terminals.

Over 1,300 employees are dedicated to ensuring timely delivery of every bag, even during rush hour.

The innovative Baggage Handling System (BHS) ensures efficient handling of baggage, allowing passengers to report missing items at the service desk for immediate assistance.