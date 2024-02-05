UAE: Renew resident entry permit in just 48 hours

ICP has released a guide for issuance or renewal of entry permits, outlining essential steps for a smooth and efficient process.

Updated: 5th February 2024 11:57 am IST
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents can easily issue or renew their entry permit within 48 hours without the need for paperwork or contacting an agent.

Residents can obtain their entry permit through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website or mobile application.

Taking  to X, the ICP has released a guide for issuance or renewal of entry permits, outlining essential steps for a smooth and efficient process.

Here’s how you can apply for entry permit

  • Register and and create an UAE Pass account or login into smart services incase of prior registration
  • Choose the residence permit issuance service
  • Submit the application and pay the fees
  • Receive the permit via Email
Important warning

  • To renew or replace your permit online, ensure you enter the correct Emirates ID number and expiry date.
  • To prevent application delays, ensure all entered details, including phone number, email address, and delivery method, are double-checked.

