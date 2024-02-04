UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 33 crore in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat won a staggering 15 million dirham (Rs 33,89,58,127) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Rajeev Arikkatt, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number 037130 for the raffle draw number 260.

Rajeev, who works as an architectural draftsman, lives in Al Ain with his wife and their two young children, aged five and eight. He has been purchasing Big tickets for the past three years.

Rajeev shared his winning ticket, purchased online, with 20 close friends and family members.

“I still can’t believe it. I never imagined I would win the grand prize. It’s really a dream,” he told Big Ticket organizers.

Throughout the month of February, anyone who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.