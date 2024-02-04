Iran’s visa-free travel for Indian citizens comes into effect

The Islamic Republic of Iran is offering visa-free travel to citizens of India and 27 other countries, starting from Sunday, February 4.

The move aims to increase tourism by attracting more visitors from around the world.

Indian citizens can now enjoy visa-free entry to Iran by plane, but those entering through land borders still need to obtain visas.

Citizens of these countries exempt from obtaining a visa for Iran

India UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Tunisia Tanzania Mauritania Zimbabwe Mauritius Seychelles Japan Indonesia Singapore Cuba Vietnam Cambodia Brunei Brazil Mexico Peru Croatia Serbia Bosnia and Herzegovina Belarus

In December 2023, Iran announced lifting visa requirements for citizens from 33 countries, showcasing positive developments in its diplomatic ties.

At that time, Iran’s Tourism Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami told IRNA that the decision aimed at showcasing Iran’s commitment to global interaction and to counter negative perceptions and rumours with this move, while combating the phenomenon of ‘Iranophobia perpetuated by the global arrogance system’.

The move comes after the Ministry of Tourism’s proposal in 2022 to simplify travel and promote tourism by eliminating visa requirements for passport holders from 68 countries.

During the first eight months of 2023, Iran saw a 48.5 percent rise in foreign tourist arrivals to 4.4 million.

Previously, Iran had lifted visa requirements for the citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon, and Syria.