Scam alert: Dubai police warn of fake calls, emails asking to pay traffic fines

Dubai police have issued a renewed warning to the public of fake calls and emails, where the senders pose as police, asking payment of fines and service fees.

This comes after several residents complained of receiving suspicious calls, emails from the police, urging them to click a link to pay fines and service fees.

Taking to X, Dubai police issued an alert saying, “beware of fake emails impersonating Dubai police”.

“Dubai Police has identified multiple fraud cases in which scammers pretended to be police members or departments. If you are being asked to make payments via links and share your personal information, stop, verify the sender’s email again, and report it to Dubai Police e-crime, our social media channels, or call 901,” the police wrote.

Tips to identify fake emails

Residents should be vigilant for signs of fake emails, such as:

Poor grammar

Misspelt words

Link for payment

An unknown number or ID that does not display the name of the authority

The sender’s email address should be verified, as Dubai Police always uses the domain @dupaipolice.gov.ae for legitimate communication.