‘Scam trio’ of BJP, EC and officials looting votes: Akhilesh

Yadav is among several opposition leaders who have targeted the BJP and the poll body of "vote theft" in elections. The EC has denied all such charges.

Published: 23rd August 2025 8:16 pm IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the “scam trio” of Bharatiya Janata Party, Election Commission and government officials have colluded to “loot” votes.

In an X post, Yadav said the “scam trio” has destroyed the present and future of the country.

Yadav also shared a song video in his post, which goes, “vote chori karne wale, janata tumhein harayegi; PDA (backward, Dalit, minority) ke log datey hain, satta teri jaayegi!” (Those who are involved in vote theft, people will defeat you; PDA is committed, you will be removed from power).

