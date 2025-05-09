Scattered rains hit parts of Hyderabad

Scattered rains hit part of Hyderabad late on Friday, May 9, bringing some relief from humidity and heat. Rains lashed various parts of Hyderabad, including Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Ashok Nagar, Begumpet, Tank Bund, Himayatnagar and Masab Tank.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, storms are likely to grow more intense and will continue for the next two hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), a day earlier, issued a yellow alert to 20 districts in the state, forecasting light to moderate rains coupled with gusty winds that could blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour for the next 3 days.

Due to the rains, the temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the state, giving slight respite to the people from the summer heatwave.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km per hour) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Friday, May 9.