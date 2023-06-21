Scattered rains touch Hyderabad, full-fledged Monsoon yet to hit

Hyderabad: The City on Wednesday witnessed drizzles and scattered rains in some parts as Monsoon touched several parts of Telangana for the first time.

Monsoon covered the entire region of South Telangana. Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad districts witnessed rainfall.

Rains were reported in the areas of Kapra, ECIL, Cherlapally, Mallapur, Nacharam, Chengicherla, Neredmet, and Boduppal. Overcast clouding could be seen everywhere in the city.

This year, the onset of monsoon in Telangana has been delayed compared to previous years. Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 13, while in 2021 and 2020, it occurred on June 5 and June 11 respectively.

The delayed onset can be attributed to the El Nino phenomenon, which impacts weather patterns across the region.

According to the IMD Hyderabad forecast, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to remain in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius until June 23.

The arrival of monsoon showers will bring much-needed relief to the people of Telangana.