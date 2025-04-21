Scattered storms, rains likely to hit Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: After a few days of intense heat, relief is on the horizon as weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known for his precise weather updates, has predicted scattered thunderstorms, rains across several parts of Telangana on Monday evening, April 21.

According to Balaji, scattered storms are expected in Medchal, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Yadadri-Bhongir districts within the next two hours.

Hyderabad is also likely to witness storms over the next three hours.

“South and Central Telangana regions are in for more storm activity this evening,” Balaji stated on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Hyderabad has forecasted light rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in all five zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and Secunderabad on April 21.

From April 22 to 24, only hazy morning conditions under a partly cloudy sky are expected, with ‘Very Low’ impact. Another round of light rain and thunderstorms may return on April 25, the IMD noted in its five-day zone-wise forecast.

Citizens are advised to stay alert today due to wind gusts and sudden showers.

IMD Hyderabad predicts isolated rains across Telangana

IMD Hyderabad has also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) over several Telangana districts from April 21 to 23. The forecast warns of isolated rain and storm activity, offering brief respite from the soaring temperatures across the state.

Districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Warangal, and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to witness thunderstorms during this period. The IMD also expects a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Dry weather is expected to prevail from April 23 evening through April 25. However, light to moderate rains may return on April 26 and 27 at isolated places across Telangana, according to the seven-day forecast bulletin.



