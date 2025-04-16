Parts of Hyderabad experience scattered rains

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad witnessed moderate rains on Wednesday, April 16, offering temporary respite from the summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued a weather warning predicting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across several Telangana districts.

According to the weather forecast, light rain and light thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 40 kmph are expected at isolated places in Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and parts of Hyderabad. Stronger thunderstorms with wind speeds ranging between 41–61 kmph may affect isolated areas in Vikarabad.

The IMD cautioned about minor damage to loose or temporary structures and advised the public to stay alert and avoid venturing out during rough weather. Residents have also been urged to stay away from trees, electric poles, and open spaces during lightning activity.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his timely updates, noted that rains are advancing towards parts of Hyderabad. “Storms ahead in Patancheru, Lingampally, Miyapur, Kondapur, Hafizpet, Gachibowli. It will later cover Kukatpally, Madhapur, JNTU, and Hitech City in the next two hours. Stay alert,” he posted on X.

The weather radar map shows rainfall activity approaching Hyderabad from the northwest and the far eastern edges. A thunderstorm alert has been issued for parts of West Hyderabad, including areas like Hyderabad’s Patancheru, RC Puram, Lingampally, Nallagandla, Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, and Narsingi, where a rain spell is likely.

Yellow alert for Telangana

As per IMD Hyderabad, thunderstorms, lightning and squalls are expected in various districts of Telangana till April 17.

In view of the forecast, the weather department has issued a yellow alert till Thursday.

With both the department and the weather enthusiast predicting thunderstorms, residents of the state need to plan their travel accordingly.

IMD forecast for Hyderabad rains

For the city, the department has forecast a partly cloudy sky till April 18. It has also forecast hazy conditions during morning hours from April 16 to 18.

However, on Tuesday, the city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers.

The weather enthusiast also predicted isolated and scattered rains as witnessed yesterday in the city.