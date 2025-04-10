Parts of Hyderabad see thunderstorms, rains

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms and rain on Thursday, April 10, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad’s evening forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers likely in some parts of the city towards evening or night.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert along with a forecast of light to moderate rain for several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, until April 13. Residents are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, noted that strong storms are moving in from Medak and Sangareddy, with the first powerful systems expected to hit North Hyderabad, particularly the Miyapur–Qutbullapur belt, before spreading into Central Hyderabad.

He added that conditions are becoming highly favourable for storms in Hyderabad between 3 pm and 6 pm. Stormy weather is also expected across central Telangana, including Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Sircilla, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Vikarabad, with these systems likely to move towards Hyderabad later in the day.

The weather radar map shared by Hyderabad rains at 4:20 pm shows multiple thunderstorms developing across the western and southwestern regions of Telangana. Intense activity is visible near Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar, with cloud formations edging closer to Hyderabad’s outskirts.

Hyderabad to witness rains on weekend

According to the IMD, Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) shows that the highest temperature recorded in the state on Thursday was 41.9 degree Celsius while Hyderabad saw a maximum of 38.1 degree Celsius. Temperatures are likely to dip further with the anticipated rainfall across Telangana.