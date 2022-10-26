SCB residents petition Hyderabad CP against road closure

Hyderabad: Members of Secunderabad Cantonments Citizens Welfare Association (SCCiWA) and Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS -Green Sainikpuri) met Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Tuesday. They presented a list of problems faced by residents, due to the closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction.

They highlighted the everyday situations faced by civilians living in Bolarum, Alwal, Sainikpuri, Yapral, and Malkajgiri due to the closure of over 20 roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA). While SCCiWA was represented by M L Agarwal, Anand Bala, Jeetender Surana, Seshagiri Rao, and Manoj, FNECS was represented by C S Chandrashekhar and Pankaj Sethi.

Members of the association and the federation told the commissioner that the recently issued public notice by the SCB was ‘misleading’. Six roads in SCB jurisdiction will be closed permanently for public use, the SCB notice mentioned. It also entreated people for suggestions and objections within 21 days from the date of publication.

The members alleged that the roads mentioned in the notice were already closed for years and the SCB and LMA did not obey the orders of the Ministry of Defence and army headquarters issued on May 2018 about the reopening of roads.