Hyderabad: 1 dead, 9 injured in LPG gas cylinder explosion

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in the Chilkalguda area after an LPG gas cylinder exploded in a house resulting in the death of a person and leaving nine injured.

Early Wednesday morning a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Mettuguda Division Dood Bavi area. During this incident, a portion of the house collapsed while leaving the nearby residential structures also damaged.

One person sustained critical injuries while nine were injured in the incident. On coming to know about the blast, the Chilakalaguda police reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured to Gandhi Hospital with the help of locals.

Though the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect that LPG gas leakage from the cylinder might be the reason behind the explosion. The police have registered a case and are investigating.