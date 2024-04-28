SCBA writes to CJI Chandrachud requesting statues in court premises

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to consider its request of erecting statues of the country’s first president and CJI in the apex court’s premises.

SCBA secretary Rohit Pandey said the letter was to bring to the present CJI’s notice the proposal for installing statues of first president Rajendra Prasad and the first CJI Justice H J Kania.

“These statues would serve as a true tribute to both distinguished figures and are proposed to be installed on the sides of Gates C and D where the small park is being beautified,” the letter dated April 26 said.

“On behalf of the executive committee of SCBA, I would be grateful if your lordship could consider this request and issue necessary instructions to the department concerned to explore the possibility of installing the said statues in the mentioned parks,” it added.