Scholarship Scam: 40 educational institutions blacklisted in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A scholarship scam has surfaced in Rajasthan after the ouster of the Congress government in the recently-held Assembly elections.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department has blacklisted 40 educational institutions involved in the alleged scam, including seven private universities such as Sunrise University in Alwar and Singhania University in Jhunjhunu, among others.

This decision has been taken after serious irregularities came to light during investigation into this case.

Officials said that the amount raised fraudulently will be recovered and strict action will be taken against the accused involved in the scam.

According to sources, after receiving a complaint, an inquiry committee was constituted by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, which revealed serious irregularities related to scholarships.

According to a department decision based on the investigation report and the recommendations of the probe committee, a total of 40 educational institutions have been blacklisted and debarred on the scholarship portal with immediate effect.

No new applications will be accepted by the department from these institutions. Also, the students who have been found ineligible by the investigation committee have been blacklisted with immediate effect under the scholarship scheme.

A warning has also been issued of taking legal action if the orders are not followed.

According to officials, the ineligible students who were asked to seek scholarship benefits by producing fake certificates have been asked to lodge an FIR against the head of the concerned educational institution or the persons authorised for scholarship related works.

Also, it has been ordered that the scholarship applications in which irregular payments have been made by the district office should be immediately recovered.

The inquiry committee was constituted on December 12 and the detailed report was submitted on December 26, after which the order was issued against these institutions on December 27 by the Joint Secretary in the Social Justice and Empowerment Department.