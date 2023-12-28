School jobs scam: ED conducts raids at 9 locations in Kolkata

The search operations started early on Thursday following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th December 2023 11:44 pm IST
Representational photo

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at nine different places in Kolkata in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam, a senior official said.

The raids that started early in the morning continued till late at night, he said. Nine ED teams conducted raids at the offices, residences and other premises of various people, primarily chartered accountants, in Burrabazar, Kankurgachi, Alipore, and Salt Lake areas, he said.

“The raids are related to our investigation into the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for various documents,” the official told PTI. During the search operations, documents, including bank statements, were seized, he said.

“The sleuths are scrutinising computers and hard disk drives for files related to monetary dealings associated with the scam,” he said.

