School principal found stabbed to death in her Nalgonda home

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was found stabbed to death at her home in JB Colony in Kondamallepally town of Nalgonda district on Wednesday, August 12. The crime most likely occurred on Tuesday night, said reports.

The victim, Rupa Reddy, worked as the principal of the Nagarjuna Public School in Kondamallepally. She was stabbed with sharp weapons.

Her husband, who was in Hyderabad, asked relatives to check on the victim, as her phone had been switched off since Tuesday evening. That was when her body was discovered.

Relatives said there was no apparent acrimony between the couple.

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According to the family on the ground floor of the house, they did not hear any unusual sounds from the apartment above. Local police arrived at the residence, gathered evidence, and filed a formal case.

They are investigating the motive behind the attack and working to identify the culprits.

Incident Details

Victim: Rupa Reddy, age 45.

Rupa Reddy, age 45. Location: JB Colony, Kondamallepally, Nalgonda district, Telangana.

JB Colony, Kondamallepally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. Date: August 12, 2026.

August 12, 2026. Discovery: . [1, 2]

Police Investigation

If you would like, I can provide updates as the Telangana State Police release more information on the suspects or motives in this investigation.